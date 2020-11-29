Age 87, of Cottage Grove Was born in St. Paul on March 7, 1933 to Bertha and Glenn Binder. He was the oldest of 4 children. Dick spent his youth growing up in West St. Paul, attending South St. Paul High School, where he graduated in 1951. At the young age of 18, he met the love of his life, Dottie Binder. They eloped to Iowa in December of 1951. Dick joined the Navy in 1952. His Navy adventures took him to San Diego, Kansas and New Jersey; where he worked on and flew blimps. Dad was discharged in 1956. During his navy travels, a son and daughter were added to the mix; Rick and Roxie. They made Cottage Grove their home in 1958 and were truly a cornerstone in the community. In 1960 Pam was born and shortly thereafter Tony. One of Dick's legacies was building and growing the family business- he was the third generation involved in Binder Heating and Air; which has now passed to the 5th generation. Dick worked until the age of 81. The other legacy, the one he was most proud of, was his children and the 8 grandchildren and 12 great grand children that were added through the years. The most cherished legacy Dick left was the example of devotion and loyalty to his first and last love, Dottie; he just wasn't whole without her by his side. They were together for nearly 69 amazing years. Dick, and his loving, committed nature, will be dearly missed by all who loved him. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Dottie; parents, Glenn and Bertha Binder; brother, Jeff Binder; and sister, Anita Peper. He is survived by his loving children, Rick (Sharon) Binder, Roxie (Bob) Kidder, Pam (Terry) Higgins and Tony Binder; 8 grandchildren; 12 great grand children; and brother, Eugene Binder. Private family service and interment are being held due to COVID-19 restrictions. Memorials preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
