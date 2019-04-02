|
Born on September 3, 1931 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Marvin C. and Florence (Zaspel) Lee. Richard grew up playing several team sports, excelling in baseball, basketball and football. After graduating from Humboldt High School, St. Paul, class of '49, he earned a football scholarship to the University of Minnesota. Instead of pursuing football at the University of Minnesota, Richard decided to join the United States Navy where he served honorably on the U.S.S. Miles C. Fox DD-829 as a Boatswain during the Korean War. After the Navy, Richard went on to play professional baseball for the 1953 Valdosta Browns as part of the St. Louis Browns organization. Richard had a long career in the restaurant industry and while working for Taco Bell, he earned a Masters of Business Administration degree from California Western University. He left Taco Bell Corp. in 1980, to become a successful Taco Bell franchisee until 2005. Richard had a passion for classic cars. Over the years he enjoyed restoring several classic Mustangs including a 1968 Shelby and even a 1964 Ford Mustang Fastback that was specially commissioned for the James Bond film, Goldfinger. Richard passed away on Wednesday, March 13th, 2019 at the age of 87 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nan (Rooney) Lee; his son, Jerry (Christina) Lee; daughter Michelle (Dennis) Wolski; son Michael (Kellie) Lee; daughter Patricia (Scott) Bentley as well as 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Services will be held on Tuesday, April 9th, 2019 at 11:00am at the Parish of St. Benedict 16223 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ 85048. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Navy-Marine Corp Relief Society at NMCRS.org in honor of Boatswain Richard A. Lee, USS Miles C. Fox, DDR-829. Contact info: Jerry Lee – [email protected]
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 2, 2019