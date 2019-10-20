|
On October 11, 2019, surrounded by family and holding his wife of 48 years Sharon's hand, Richard Anthony Kostuch peacefully passed away. Dick was born May 30, 1925 in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. He worked on his family's carrots farm until he was 19 when he enrolled in the Navy. After WWII he started building houses and became dedicated to his work in construction. Dick's first priority was always family. He had 5 boys Ken, Steve, Don, Ed and Dave and 3 stepchildren Mike, Michelle and Monique. He had 22 grandchildren, several great-grand children and even a great-great grandchild. Dick will be missed by everyone who met him. There is a private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery and a gathering of friends and family will be held on Thursday, October, 24, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. at the Roseville VFW Post #7555, 1145 Woodhill Drive, Roseville, MN 55113. https://www.caringbridge.org/public/ richardkostuch
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019