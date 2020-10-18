1/1
Richard Arthur "Dick" JENSEN
1936 - 2020
1936-2020 Age 84, passed away on October 14, 2020. Dick was born on May 6, 1936 to Bert and Dorothy (McManus) Jensen. Richard married Linda Kienitz in 1956 and they went on to raise their four children on their farm by Big Marine Lake in MN. He was a 1954 graduate of University High School. He worked many years for Unisys. He loved farming, fixing things, raising bees and dogs, square dancing, canoeing and camping. He was in the US Air Navy Reserves and obtained his pilot's license after he retired. Richard is preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Linda; his parents, Bert and Millie (Wenzel) Jensen; mother, Dorothy; his brother Buster and his sister, Karen. He is survived by his children, Bonnie Swanson, Erik (Lalani) Jensen, Patty (Euclides) Vido and Alan (Kara) Jensen; grandchildren, Jon, Amaya, Kevin, Alex and Anna; sisters, Christie and Marge; brothers, Butch (Stevie), Jim (Nancy) and Bob (Doreen) as well as many other family members and friends. Due to COVID, an outdoor memorial picnic will be held in Spring/Summer.





Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
