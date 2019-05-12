|
Age 96, of Eagan, Minnesota Died on March 30, 2019 as a result of old age. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Yvonne, and younger brother, the Rev. Dr. Charles Dierenfield. He is survived by two sons, Bruce, a college professor, and David, an attorney, also by four grandchildren, Will, Elizabeth, Alec, and Stephen. Richard Dierenfield was born on October 15, 1922 in Oakes, North Dakota, the son of the Rev. Dr. Herbert and Beth Dierenfield. As a minister's family they moved from Oakes to Minot and finally to Waterloo, Iowa. In 1940, Dick graduated from East High School, where he was on the football, basketball, and track teams. That fall, he began his higher education at Iowa State Teachers College and transferred the next year to Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota, which his parents had attended and where he was on the football and track teams. In World War II, he joined the Army Air Corps in November 1942 and after service as an aerial photographer in the South Pacific, he returned to Macalester to graduate with a Bachelor's degree in History in 1948 and a Master's in Education in 1951. After studying at the University of Bristol in England, he accepted a faculty position at Macalester. He earned a Doctorate in Education from the University of Colorado (Boulder) in 1958. He met the love of his life—Yvonne Fahlgren—at Macalester, and they were married in August, 1950. They had two sons, and bought a small house in St. Paul's Highland Park neighborhood. In 1966 they built a larger home in Eagan, where they lived together for a half century until her death in 2013. He was blessed beyond measure to have had Yvonne's companionship for 63 years. Dick's work at Macalester began in the Economics Department and later in the Department of Education, where he taught various courses and supervised secondary student teaching practice. He became a full professor and department chair at Macalester. He had two books published, Religion in American Public Schools and Learning to Teach, as well as several other monographs and numerous professional articles. During his career at Macalester, he was Director of the Evening College and Director of the Master in Education program. He also chaired many evaluation teams sent to colleges nationwide by the National Council for the Accreditation of Teacher Education. Dick retired in 1988 and continued many activities he enjoyed, especially handball, which he played into his mid-80s. Nearly all of his life he made ship models "from scratch" and built most of the furniture in his house. Both Dick and Yvonne were inveterate travelers, making several "round-the-world" trips and dozens of visits to Europe, as well as living abroad for several years. Dick also took many student groups to England. The Presbyterian Church played a large part in his life. He was ordained an elder in 1953 and a deacon in 2007. His wife was a church organist and choir director, and he was a willing member of her choirs. Dick died in the sure knowledge that the grace and mercy of God is from everlasting to everlasting. A memorial service will be held at 11 am, on May 17th, at the House of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Avenue, St. Paul, Minnesota. Memorials preferred to the Union Gospel Mission.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019