Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
Richard B. MURRAY

Richard B. MURRAY Obituary
Age 89 of St. Paul Passed peacefully on February 15, 2019 Richard was a great outdoorsman. He retired after 40 years as an auto mechanic with Cadillac. Preceded in death by his parents; siblings; his son Rick; and his best friend Buddy. Survived by his wife Michelle of 27 years; children, Linda Murray and Bruce (Annette) Murray; grand-daughter Megan; great-grandchildren and 2 nieces. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 pm with a time for Eulogies at 7 pm at KESSLER & MAGUIRE FUNERAL HOME, 640 W. 7th St. 651-224-2341. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019
