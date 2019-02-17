|
Age 89 of St. Paul Passed peacefully on February 15, 2019 Richard was a great outdoorsman. He retired after 40 years as an auto mechanic with Cadillac. Preceded in death by his parents; siblings; his son Rick; and his best friend Buddy. Survived by his wife Michelle of 27 years; children, Linda Murray and Bruce (Annette) Murray; grand-daughter Megan; great-grandchildren and 2 nieces. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 pm with a time for Eulogies at 7 pm at KESSLER & MAGUIRE FUNERAL HOME, 640 W. 7th St. 651-224-2341. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 17, 2019