8/2/1944 — 9/26/2020 Born to Richard B. and Dorothy Kozelka Heydinger in Chicago. Rick grew up in Morrison, IL – next to the tracks that inspired a love of trains – and Dubuque, IA, by the Big River that ran through his life. School for years at Carleton College (BA), Indiana U (MBA), and the U of Michigan (PhD), followed by a career as an administrator at the U of Minnesota, including Chief of Staff and VP of External Relations. In 1993, he joined the Public Strategies Group, helping to reinvent local and state governments throughout the country. Following "retirement" in 2006, Rick devoted himself to building the beloved community. He helped found Ujamaa Place, Frogtown Farm, and the Cuban American Youth Orchestra. He co-led a dozen groups to New Orleans for post-Katrina rebuilding and a group of 70 to Selma for the 50th Anniversary of the Pettus Bridge Crossing. Rick also served on the boards of Face-to-Face, United Theological Seminary, Unity Church, F.R. Bigelow Foundation, MindStretch, and Ramsey County Historical Society. Rick was a mentor, teacher, relationship builder, and tireless worker for racial justice. He touched many: through his kind heart and generous spirit, strength of intellect and character, and eagerness to engage. He was committed to seek what is right and act upon it. He was actively interested in others – their work, families, vision, and dreams - and sought to enrich their lives. Rick loved roots music, the clarinet, trains, NOLA, ice cream, Caribou, baseball, and the early days of the NCAA Final Four. He traveled broadly, with a marked curiosity for the world's variety. With his wife and partner Beverly Jones Heydinger, Rick shared his greatest pride: his kids, John and Erin (Brad Mendenhall). He is also survived by a close-knit, far-flung family of Heydingers and shared in the love and antics of the Jones family. Rick died peacefully from complications of dementia at home in the loving embrace of his family. We are grateful for the friends, family, and caregivers who supported us all during this difficult time. In Rick's memory, we renew our commitment to living with curiosity, grace, civility, and kindness. We invite all who loved him to do the same. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ujamaa Place (ujamaaplace.org
) or charity of your choice
. A private memorial service will be held Saturday, October 3rd at 2 pm. A livestream (and recording) of the service will be available at https://youtu.be/tH9FBQ_GGjA
or unityunitarian.org
.