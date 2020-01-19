Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard BURNS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard "Dick" BURNS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard "Dick" BURNS Obituary
Age 70 of Oakdale Passed away January 15, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Ray & Elaine Gerard. Survived by loving companion of 38 years, Karla Bonin; sons Jeff & Scott Burns; step children John (Lynette) Bonin, Lisa (Jeremy) Drusch, Troy (Kelly) Bonin; 12 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; family & friends. Retired from 3M. Funeral Service Thursday (1/23) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -