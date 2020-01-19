|
Age 70 of Oakdale Passed away January 15, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Ray & Elaine Gerard. Survived by loving companion of 38 years, Karla Bonin; sons Jeff & Scott Burns; step children John (Lynette) Bonin, Lisa (Jeremy) Drusch, Troy (Kelly) Bonin; 12 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; family & friends. Retired from 3M. Funeral Service Thursday (1/23) 11:00 AM at SANDBERG FUNERAL HOME, 2593 E. 7th Ave., North St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Service. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020