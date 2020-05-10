We are saddened to announce the death of Richard C. "Dick" Anderson on April 24, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Edith Anderson; Aunt Fran Slennes; sister in-law, Connie Felson; infant granddaughter, Sarah Elizabeth Banz. Loving husband, Dad, Papa, Uncle and a friend to so many. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley "Peg"; children, Julie (Rich) Banz, Mike (Shelly) Anderson, Cheryl (Dave) Stramel, Bruce (Ania) Anderson; grandchildren, Sean (Abby) Anderson, Matt Banz, Kristen (JJ) Hornung, Katy (Jason) Weber, Rachael (Shawn) Fitzgerald, Erica Anderson (Jayden Kovarik), Michaela Banz (Grant Wintheiser), Madeline Banz; great-grandchildren, Calvin and Mila Anderson, Harrison Hornung, Eleanor Fitzgerald. Due to current conditions, the memorial service will take place at a later time. For more details please go to https:// www.bradshawfuneral.com/obituary/ Richard-Anderson. The family is asking in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Union Gospel Mission, 77 E 9th St. St. Paul, MN 55101 or donor's choice. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on May 10, 2020.