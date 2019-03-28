Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard DAVISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard C. DAVISON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard C. DAVISON Obituary
Age 72, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Deanna; parents, Leslie and Margaret; and other immediate family members. Survived by children; grandchildren; and other immediate family members. Funeral Service 11 AM with visitation beginning at 10 AM, Monday, April 1, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN, 55016. Interment with military honors to follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. 651-459-2483
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kok Funeral Home
Download Now