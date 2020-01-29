Home

Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2035 W. 15th St.
Hastings, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Richard C. "Dick" LAWRENCE

Richard C. "Dick" LAWRENCE Obituary
Age 92, of Hastings Died peacefully January 25, 2020 Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Fri. (1/31) at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. 15th St., Hastings. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the parish cemetery. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. & to a reception immediately following the interment, all at church. In lieu of flowers, Dick's family requests memorials be made in his memory for the family to designate to local charities & military organizations. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 29, 2020
