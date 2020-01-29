|
Age 92, of Hastings Died peacefully January 25, 2020 Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Fri. (1/31) at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 W. 15th St., Hastings. Interment with Military Honors will follow at the parish cemetery. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. & to a reception immediately following the interment, all at church. In lieu of flowers, Dick's family requests memorials be made in his memory for the family to designate to local charities & military organizations. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 29, 2020