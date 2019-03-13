Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
DeGidio's
St Paul, MN
Richard Carl WARWICK
On March 3rd, 2019, surrounded by loved ones, Richard Carl Warwick, age 69, passed away after losing his long and hard battle with cancer. A life long St Paulite, Dick was a rare combo of someone who had a love of life and a firm understanding of what was important – the simplicity of living a life with those you love. Dick's wealth of knowledge would have made you feel as though he had lived 1,000 years and his stories could stretch on forever with anyone who'd listen. He was still telling dad jokes to anyone nearby, even when he lost his ability to speak. Dick was an avid fisherman and a lover of beer; he especially loved when the two combined. Dick took pride most in being an amazing Grandpa who made the BEST pancakes and pumpkin pies. Dick was: a storyteller, repairman, navigation expert, foodie, and a kid at heart. He served in Turkey with the US Army during the Vietnam War, where he learned to crash a helicopter and walk away. Dick worked as a housing inspector in Minneapolis for most of his career. He was a pillar of the Irvine Park restoration and resulting community. Dick also loved conversation, pickled herring, the casino, cigars, Jameson and gingers (with only REAL ginger beer), helping others, bird watching, and grilling. Dick was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Mildred (Field). He is survived by siblings Robert, Janet, Ken (April) and Pauline (Todd) Johnson; his life partner of close to 40 years Martha Hamilton; his 6 children Genevieve (Jake) Zimmerman, Katie, Angela (Mike), Patrick (Genevieve), Amy, Melissa; his 3 grandchildren Andorra, Oscar and Amelia. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, March 23rd at DeGidio's in St Paul, at 3PM. Memorials preferred to in honor of Dick Warwick.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 13, 2019
