|
|
October 23, 1929 – November 25, 2019 Just weeks following a joyous 90th birthday celebration with family and wonderful friends, Dick Beavens left this world to join his beloved wife Norleen, in heaven. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funny, loving and full of life, his infectious charm made him many friends. He could strike up a conversation with anyone at any time. Survived by children Joan (Herb) Sobel, Lori (Larry) Tschida, Julie Kaufman (Randy) Boom, Dan (Sara) Beavens and Doug (Julie) Beavens. Grandchildren Lance (Susan) Sobel, Brittany (Wes) Reeves, Eric (Renee) Kaufman, Stephanie (Josh) Petermann, Lindsay, Jay, Sam, Karlee, Mike, Jack, Nick and eight great-grandchildren. Dick, with his wife Norleen whom he met in kindergarten, raised their family in St. Paul and Roseville with a cabin in Alexandria, MN. He served as a Corporal in the US Army. He worked for Deluxe for 39 years and loved being a father and grandfather attending their sports and activities with his wife. A true St. Paulite, he loved the State Fair, the Winter Carnival and his church, Central Baptist. Thank you to HealthPartners Hospice and staff at Sunrise Assisted Living. Private family gathering at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials to Central Baptist Church, 420 N Roy Street, St. Paul 55104.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019