|
|
of Sturgeon Lake MN formerly of Maplewood MN, passed away Thurs day, May 16 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Duluth. Dick was born Feb. 6, 1942 to Leona (Schuster) and Arthur Dreger in St. Paul MN and graduated from Concordia High School with the class of 1960. He went on to have a 32 year career in law enforcement with the Maplewood Police Department. Sergeant Dreger received many commendations and impacted the lives of many in the community he served, as well as the brothers/sisters he worked with in the line of duty. Dick retired to his cabin in Sturgeon Lake and loved sharing his stories over a good meal. He was an avid outdoors-man throughout his entire life and some of his favorite memories were of hunting and fishing trips taken with his family and friends. Grampa treasured his time with his three grandchildren and will be fondly remembered for his great storytelling of all his adventures in the woods, on the lake, and as a police officer. A memorial service will take place Tuesday, May 28th at 11:00 am at Faith Lutheran Church (16875 Farm to Market Road, Sturgeon Lake, MN 55783) with visitation two hours prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: MN Law Enforcement Memorial Association (LEMA), Faith Lutheran Church or donors choice.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 26, 2019