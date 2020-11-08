May 19, 1961 - October 30, 2020 Of Saint Paul, Minnesota Preceded in death by his mother & step-father, Diane & Don Jennings. Survived by loving wife, Kristine; son, Ron (Kristy); father, Richard Sr.; brother, Robert; and grandchildren, Nathan and Sarah. Fritz served as a military police officer in the U.S. Army, worked as a respiratory therapist, and was a member of the Minnesota Brass and the Zuhrah Shrine. Visitation 4-7pm, followed by a 7pm Funeral Service on Monday, Nov. 9th at Anderson Funeral Home, 1401 Arcade St., St. Paul. Interment with Honors 11:30am on Tuesday, Nov. 10th at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.