07/23/1944 - 10/24/2020 Though expected, Richard lost his fight for life October 24, when he finally found peace. Wounded in Vietnam, with much of his later life in pain, his life journey has been a long goodbye. Family and friends were precious; the good times spent together fishing, engaged in backyard projects, or just watching squirrels. He leaves behind his beloved daughter Gina and son-in-law Allan and the light of his life granddaughters Camryn and Mackenzie, wife Barbara and furry companion Nip, sister Donna (Roman), many sisters- and brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins who were his second family, and special friends. He was looking forward to catching up with his mom and dad, Theresa and Donald, sister Cheryl, brother Jim, his mother- and father-in-law Myrna and Ken, and many well-loved pets, most recently his bed buddy Tuck. It sucks to die alone but the comfort given by the caring staff at Southview Acres HealthCare Center, Dr. Sandy Turbes, and HealthEast Hospice during the pandemic isolation was especially appreciated. Richard would want you to remember: climate change is real, wash your hands, wear a mask, above all be kind, and VOTE - your life depends on it.









