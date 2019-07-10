|
|
Age 73, of Hastings Died peacefully July 8, 2019 A Traditional Latin Funeral Mass will be held 3:00 p.m. Thurs. (7/11) at St. Joseph Catholic Church - Miesville, 23955 Nicolai Ave., Hastings. Interment will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish Cemetery, Hastings. Family & friends are cordially invited to a visitation for 1 hr prior to Mass at church, and to a reception following the interment at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, Hastings. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on July 10, 2019