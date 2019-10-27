|
Age 85, of Buffalo, MN Went home to be with the Lord Jesus on October 21, 2019. Richard was born December 22, 1933, to Harry Oliver and Anne Marie Sorheim in Howard, SD. Richard ran several cement block manufacturing companies in Minnesota. Richard was noted for his generosity and had a passion for helping others in need. He also actively endeavored to share the good news of God's gift of salvation with those the Lord brought into his life. Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Sorheim. Survived by his children, Lori Ann Hotek (Dan), Daniel Richard (LeeAnn), Paul Andrew (Cricha) and Julie Lynn Fuerst (Toby); his 17 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and his brother, Dennis Sorheim, of Waterville, MN. Memorial contributions may be sent to the or Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Cloud. Funeral service Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with visitation beginning at 9:30 AM, at Hosanna Lutheran Church, 1705 Hwy. 25 N., Buffalo, MN. Burial to follow at Swedish Mission Cemetery in Buffalo, MN. Serving the family is The Peterson Chapel in Buffalo, MN. 763-682-1363. www.thepetersonchapel.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019