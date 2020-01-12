|
" Rick" Age 63 Passed away unexpectedly on 1/8/20 He was born on 5/6/56 in Saint Paul, MN. He is survived by his father, Richard Ives, Sr.; his mother and step-father, Nadean and Ron Larson; his siblings, Randy (Ruthann), Rod (Leslie), Jodean Fritz (Paul), Stasia (Saeid) and Steven; his nieces and nephews, Jade, Brandon, Andrew (Claire), Natalie, Connor, Kendall and Riley; aunts, Ruth and Becky (Sharad); and many friends. He is preceeded in death by grandparents, Harry and Peggy Ives; Louis and Jennie Hruby; step-mother, Barbara Ives; and brother-in-law, Edward Fritz. Rick attended Holy Childhood and Cretin High School. Upon graduation in 1974, he attended Lakeville Community College and TVI becoming a Journeyman truck mechanic. He worked at Dairy Fresh until he was disabled by a work accident. Rick had a strong Catholic faith, was passionate about current events and enjoyed fishing, hunting and the outdoors. He cared deeply for his family, especially his mom. Mass of Christian Burial TOMORROW Monday, 1/13/20 at 10:30AM at Church of the Holy Childhood at 1435 Midway Pkwy, Saint Paul, with Visitation prior starting at 9AM. Burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Church of the Holy Childhood. Roseville Memorial Chapel 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 12, 2020