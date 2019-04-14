|
|
Age 79, Richfield, MN Passed away April 9, 2019 Preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Ruby Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Bernadette Konsela. He and previous spouse JoAnn Herder-Johnson had four children, Vicki Johnson, Scott (Donna) Johnson, Steve (Nancy) Johnson, Brian Johnson (Michelle Monterio). Additionally, he is survived by grandchildren Matthew Johnson (Jennifer Bellinger), Theresa Johnson, Jessica Johnson, Melissa Johnson, Conor Johnson, Amanda (Paul) Cordes, Alyssa Johnson, Jake Johnson, great grandchildren and numerous extended family members. Dick grew up in St. Paul and attended Murray High School in St. Paul, MN. In the 60's, 70's and 80's; Dick was a fixture at the Midway YMCA in St. Paul and was an avid handball player and swimmer. Dick loved the sport of horseracing and had many friends at Canterbury Downs. He was a devoted daily Mass attendee. Memorial Service Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00am with visitation 9:00am-11:00am at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 6730 Nicollet Ave, Richfield, MN. Lunch to follow funeral service. Interment Resurrection Cemetery, Mendota Heights, MN. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Werness Chapel 952-884-8145
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019