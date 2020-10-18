Richard DWALLIBEE

Age 72, of Stacy Passed suddenly October 8, 2020 from congestive heart failure. Survived by wife of 46 years, Susan; daughter, Michelle Neuenfeldt (James); son, John (Jennifer); sisters, Barb (Mike), Sue (Bob); brother, Gary; sisters in law, Barb (Dave), Nancy (Scott); and 3 beloved grandchildren, Lucas, Landon, and Lilly. Retiree from Napa 30+ years. Private interment Fort Snelling, Celebration of Life in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.