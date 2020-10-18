1/1
Richard DWALLIBEE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 72, of Stacy Passed suddenly October 8, 2020 from congestive heart failure. Survived by wife of 46 years, Susan; daughter, Michelle Neuenfeldt (James); son, John (Jennifer); sisters, Barb (Mike), Sue (Bob); brother, Gary; sisters in law, Barb (Dave), Nancy (Scott); and 3 beloved grandchildren, Lucas, Landon, and Lilly. Retiree from Napa 30+ years. Private interment Fort Snelling, Celebration of Life in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved