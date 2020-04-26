Richard E. "Dick" MULLEN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A Great Irishman Loving husband, father, grandfather, of Woodbury, MN passed away April 16, 2020 at home from CHF. Born February 8, 1946 in St. Paul, MN, he had many careers including the sheet metal trade, manager at Seagate Technology and part owner of the Detour 19 bar in Loretto. Survived by wife, Sue Peterson; sons, Derek (Vickie), Aaron (Kara), Patrick Mullen and Matt (Paula) Peterson; grandchildren, Khrystiyan, Kyleigh, Gunnar, Elliot, Paige and Axel; brother, James Mullen; and sister, Marlene Janousek. In lieu of flowers, family wishes memorials be directed to American Heart Association. Best friends Mickey Bisco and Syd Gorance bid him farewell. He will be deeply missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved