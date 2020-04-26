A Great Irishman Loving husband, father, grandfather, of Woodbury, MN passed away April 16, 2020 at home from CHF. Born February 8, 1946 in St. Paul, MN, he had many careers including the sheet metal trade, manager at Seagate Technology and part owner of the Detour 19 bar in Loretto. Survived by wife, Sue Peterson; sons, Derek (Vickie), Aaron (Kara), Patrick Mullen and Matt (Paula) Peterson; grandchildren, Khrystiyan, Kyleigh, Gunnar, Elliot, Paige and Axel; brother, James Mullen; and sister, Marlene Janousek. In lieu of flowers, family wishes memorials be directed to American Heart Association. Best friends Mickey Bisco and Syd Gorance bid him farewell. He will be deeply missed.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.