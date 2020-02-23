|
Age 69, of Brooklyn Park Passed away February 9, 2020 Survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Janet; daughter, Stephanie (Corey) Carlson; granddaughter, Elizabeth & one on the way; sister-in-law, Debbie Peterson; and many other relatives & friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 9100 93rd Ave. N., Brooklyn Park, with visitation one-hour prior. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the family. www.evansnordby.com 763-533-3000
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020