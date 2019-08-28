|
|
Age 62 of Bloomington, MN Rick left us too early due to heart complications. He lived with challenges of mental illness, finding joy through music, support from his family, and community at Avivo Community Support Programs. Thank you to the staff and friends at Avivo for their support over the years. Preceded in death by parents, Harold and Catherine Holmbeck. Survived by sisters, Cathy (Mike) Gruidl and Linda (Bob) Klas; nieces and nephews, Kris Gruidl-Kelly, Brian Gruidl, Scott Klas and Lauren Klas; and step-siblings, Jim, Mary and Jean. Funeral Service Thursday 11 a.m. at Gill Brothers Funeral Home 9947 Lyndale Ave. So. Bloomington, MN. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. Private family interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Avivo Community Support Programs, 7888 12th Avenue South, Bloomington, MN 55425. www.GILLBROTHERS.com BLOOMINGTON, MN 952.888.7771
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 28, 2019