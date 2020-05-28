Richard E. "Dick" WAGNER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
USAF (Ret.) Preceded in death by his parents, Edward (Buzz) and Barbara (Bobbie). Survived by wife, Jean (Virginia Sullivan); his children, Kimberly (Alfred) Lewis, Gregory (Tammy), Tamara (Robert) Schabacker, and Susan Schutter; 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 2nd at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 380 Little Canada Road, Little Canada. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation AT CHURCH on Tuesday from 1–2 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH
Send Flowers
JUN
2
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved