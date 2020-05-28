USAF (Ret.) Preceded in death by his parents, Edward (Buzz) and Barbara (Bobbie). Survived by wife, Jean (Virginia Sullivan); his children, Kimberly (Alfred) Lewis, Gregory (Tammy), Tamara (Robert) Schabacker, and Susan Schutter; 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, June 2nd at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 380 Little Canada Road, Little Canada. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation AT CHURCH on Tuesday from 1–2 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press from May 28 to May 31, 2020.