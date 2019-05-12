Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
CATHEDRAL OF ST. PAUL
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
CATHEDRAL OF ST. PAUL
239 Selby Ave.
St. Paul, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard WEBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard E. "Dick" WEBER


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Richard E. "Dick" WEBER Obituary
Beloved Brother, Uncle & Friend. 6/29/1943 to 5/7/2019 Preceded in death by parents Raymond & Rose & brother Ronald. Survived by siblings Barbara McGurran, David, Al, Ralph, Mona & Michael & longtime friend Jerry Carlson. Dick was a member of the Cathedral Men's Association and volunteered with Little Sisters of the Poor. Special thanks to Health Partners Hospice and staff at Our Lady of Peace. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday (5/14) 11:00 AM at CATHEDRAL OF ST. PAUL, 239 Selby Ave., St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Private Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now