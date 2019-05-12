|
|
Beloved Brother, Uncle & Friend. 6/29/1943 to 5/7/2019 Preceded in death by parents Raymond & Rose & brother Ronald. Survived by siblings Barbara McGurran, David, Al, Ralph, Mona & Michael & longtime friend Jerry Carlson. Dick was a member of the Cathedral Men's Association and volunteered with Little Sisters of the Poor. Special thanks to Health Partners Hospice and staff at Our Lady of Peace. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday (5/14) 11:00 AM at CATHEDRAL OF ST. PAUL, 239 Selby Ave., St. Paul, with visitation one hour prior to Mass. Private Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 12, 2019