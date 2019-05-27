Home

Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
651-257-4000
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grandstrand Funeral Home
11900 Lake Lane North
Lindstrom, MN 55045
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Lutheran Church
Chisago City, MN
Age 83, of Chisago City, MN, owner of R.E. Peterson Inc. passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at his home. Richard is survived by his wife, Carol (Glenna) Peterson; children, Tracy (Todd) Gulliver, Brett Peterson and Kelly (Rick) Duncan and grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church in Chisago City, MN. Visitation 5:00-8:00 pm, Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Grandstrand Funeral Home in Lindstrom, MN and will continue one hour prior to the service at church on Wednesday. Interment at Chisago Memorial Park. www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 27, 2019
