Richard ELVERUM Jr.
Age 38 Passed away unexpectedly on June 21, 2020. Preceded in death by mother, Judy. Survived by children, Chase, Dezrae, Jada and Richie III; father, Richard Sr. (Patricia); siblings, Bradley (Dana), Nicole (Todd), Jaclyn (Jim) and Charles; many nieces; nephews; and other friends. Memorial visitation on Thursday, July 2 from 3-7 PM at Choice Cremation, 7398 University Ave NE, Fridley. Choice Cremation 763-571-5030 choicecremation.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Choice Cremation - Fridley
Funeral services provided by
Choice Cremation - Fridley
6210 Highway 65 NE
Fridley, MN 55432
(763) 571-5030
