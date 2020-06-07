Richard Elwyn DOLBY
1934 - 2020
Passed away peacefully at home in North St. Paul, MN on Monday, June 1, 2020, following a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 85 years old. Dick is survived by his loving wife, Laurie; daughters Karen (Craig), Kathy (Mark), Kim (Kevin), Kristin (Eric); and son Craig (Polly). Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Elsa Dolby; and his older brother, Bruce. Dick was born on October 25, 1934, in St. Paul, MN. He grew up in St. Paul and graduated from Harding High School in 1952. After high school, Dick attended and graduated from the University of Minnesota, where he also played baseball for his beloved Golden Gophers. On June 18, 1955, he was united in marriage to Laureen Casperson. Dick enjoyed camping, woodworking, playing pool, serving the community and most importantly loved his five children, 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was a strong Christian and committed his time and service to our Lord through St. Mark's Lutheran Church. Memorials may be forwarded to St. Mark's Lutheran Church for REACH Home, a children's orphanage and school in India. A private service will be held for the immediate family. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
