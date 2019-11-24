Home

Richard "Dick" EVANS

Richard "Dick" EVANS Obituary
Age 72, of Stacy Passed away unexpectedly at home on Nov. 20, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Mack and Kay; mother-in-law, Angela Herzberg; and sister-in-law, Linda LaDoux. Survived by much beloved wife, Deborah; brother, David (Gwen) Evans of New Brighton; sisters, Joan Evans of Concord, CA and Carol (Charles) Miller of Mpls; sister-in-law, Pam Herzberg and family; brothers-in-law, Rick and Jeff Herzberg of St. Paul, and Tom (Marilyn) Herzberg and family of Germantown, WI; father-in-law, Art Herzberg of North Branch; and nieces and nephews, especially loved nieces Shufflemyer and The Mahoot who loved him dearly. Dick was a longtime retired MNDOT employee. He was a MNDOT Ranger and lived a life of danger. Dick was a huge Gopher Football fan all his life. You could ask him just about anything about Gopher Football and he would know the answer; he had to give up his longtime season tickets due to his health, but waited until he could see the new stadium for a few years. He had high hopes for the team this year. Row the boat! Ski-u-mah! Go Gophers! He was a kind and loving husband and friend who will be sorely missed! There will be no services at his request.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 24, 2019
