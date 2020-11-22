1/1
Richard F. "Dick" CONNER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 86, of North St. Paul Formerly Inver Grove Heights Richard went home to the Lord on November 17th, 2020. Survived by his wife Frances, the love of his life for 63 years. Also survived by children Vickie (Bill) Doherty, Kathy (Jeff Oberman) and Jim; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grand children; sister Gayle Ann (Roger) Mikkelsen; and many nieces and nephews who were all so fond of their "Uncle Dick". Preceded in death by parents (Gale and Eleanor) and sister (Joyce Petersen). Richard proudly served in the US Navy. He retired after 36 years with Northern States Power and thoroughly enjoyed over three decades of retirement. Richard lived life to the fullest and always had an open heart and welcoming arms to anyone who entered his life. He never missed a party, relished getting together with friends and family, and always looked for a reason to celebrate at Mancini's. He will be remembered for his love of family, integrity, acceptance of others, and of course, his signature greeting "How do you dooo". Memorial service and Celebration of Life when we can unmask. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the charity of your choice. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
6517761555
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved