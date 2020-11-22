Age 86, of North St. Paul Formerly Inver Grove Heights Richard went home to the Lord on November 17th, 2020. Survived by his wife Frances, the love of his life for 63 years. Also survived by children Vickie (Bill) Doherty, Kathy (Jeff Oberman) and Jim; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grand children; sister Gayle Ann (Roger) Mikkelsen; and many nieces and nephews who were all so fond of their "Uncle Dick". Preceded in death by parents (Gale and Eleanor) and sister (Joyce Petersen). Richard proudly served in the US Navy. He retired after 36 years with Northern States Power and thoroughly enjoyed over three decades of retirement. Richard lived life to the fullest and always had an open heart and welcoming arms to anyone who entered his life. He never missed a party, relished getting together with friends and family, and always looked for a reason to celebrate at Mancini's. He will be remembered for his love of family, integrity, acceptance of others, and of course, his signature greeting "How do you dooo". Memorial service and Celebration of Life when we can unmask. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to the charity of your choice
