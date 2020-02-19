|
Age 83, of Vadnais Heights Died on February 15, 2020 Survived by his loving wife of 62 years Ursula; children James (Shelli), Michael (Linda), Linda (Mark) Lanctot, Julie DeBilzan and Angela (Shawn) Reed; 17 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; brothers Delmar (Dorothy) and Arlin (Muriel); also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. 21 years of service as a charter member of the Vadnais Heights Fire Dept. and former owner of Vadnais Heights Service. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am Tuesday, February 25th, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 380 E. Little Canada Rd. Visitation at church 4-7 pm Monday and also one hour prior to Mass. Burial St. John's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. John's Church. Arr. ChapelFuneralProviders.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2020