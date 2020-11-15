1/1
Richard F. "Dick" GEPHART
Age 90 of Lakeville Passed away November 9, 2020 Richard proudly served in the US Air Force from 1951 to 1955 with one year in Japan. He loved his family and friends and spent many happy summers with them at his cabin on lake Marian playing cards and sitting on the porch telling stories of his Air Force day's and growing up in Lakeville. He was part owner of Gephart's Funiture and Gephart's Gallery and Gifts. Richard married Florence "Tootsie" Siebenaler on September 11, 1954 in Shakopee. He is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Tootsie; his six-year-old daughter, Krissy; parents, Leonard and Josephine; siblings, Leonard (Rosie) Raymond, Earl "Stub" (Jeanne), Dolores (Harold) Midvidt, Lois (Maynard) Bates, Patsy (Joe) Grebner, Donnie (Jim) Wheaton, Betty Ackerman, and Josephine "Babe" Gephart. Dick is survived by his children, Kim (Mark) Emond, Karen (Kevin) Custer and Rick (Jean) Gephart; grandchildren, Patrick, Sam, Anna, Erin, Kris, Nichole and Emily; step-grandchildren, Megan and Matt and step-great granddaughter, Shelby. Also, by many, many nieces, and nephews. Private Mass of Christian Burial will take place at All Saints Catholic Church in Lakeville on Tuesday November 24, 2020 at 11 AM (Mass will be live streamed, search: All Saints Catholic Church, Lakeville) followed by burial at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to All Saints Church. A special thank you to the staff at Trinity Suites and Care Center in Farmington. White Funeral Home 952-469-2723 www.whitefuneralhomes.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
All Saints Catholic Church
