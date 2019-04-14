|
Richard F. King, age 87 of Roseville died April 9, 2019. Devoted husband and father. He served his country as a diplomat. An active parishioner at Maternity of Mary Church. Preceded in death by wife, Maureen and son, Frank. Survived by daughters, Margaret and Janice (Mike Roel). A visitation will be held at Roseville Memorial Chapel from 4-8PM on April 16, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held April 17, 2019 at 10:30AM with a visitation one hour prior at MATERNITY OF MARY CHURCH, 1414 Dale St N., St Paul. Burial at RESURRECTION CEMETERY. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019