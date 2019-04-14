Home

O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 631-2727
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
MATERNITY OF MARY CHURCH
1414 Dale St N.
St Paul, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
O'Halloran & Murphy Cremation & Funeral Services, Roseville Memorial Chapel
2245 North Hamline Avenue
Roseville, MN 55113
View Map
Richard F. KING Obituary
Richard F. King, age 87 of Roseville died April 9, 2019. Devoted husband and father. He served his country as a diplomat. An active parishioner at Maternity of Mary Church. Preceded in death by wife, Maureen and son, Frank. Survived by daughters, Margaret and Janice (Mike Roel). A visitation will be held at Roseville Memorial Chapel from 4-8PM on April 16, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be held April 17, 2019 at 10:30AM with a visitation one hour prior at MATERNITY OF MARY CHURCH, 1414 Dale St N., St Paul. Burial at RESURRECTION CEMETERY. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 14, 2019
