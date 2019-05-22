Home

Age 87, of Mahtomedi previously of Grant Township Passed away peacefully in his chair at home on May 3, 2019. Preceded in death by his son, John Olsen; father, Helmer Olsen; mothers, Marcella Olsen (Masson) and Emma Olsen (Fleckenstein); sister, Lorraine Pihaly and brother, John Olsen. Survived by loving wife of 66 years, Claire; children, Tim Olsen, Tom (Sue) Olsen, Pat Strom, Mike (Kay) Olsen, Kate (Mike) Stoltz and Margaret (Dave) Eickhoff; sister, Mary O'Donnell; 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and loving nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation 10AM Wednesday, 5/29/19 with memorial service 11 AM at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, MN 55115 (651) 426-3261. Private interment at Roselawn Cemetary at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the or other charity close to your heart.
Published in Pioneer Press from May 22 to May 26, 2019
