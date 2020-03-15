|
|
Of Edina was welcomed as a gift to this world on February 6, 1947 and called back to heaven at the age of 73 on March 11, 2020 in New Braunfels, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents James and Agnes (Jonas), sister Patricia (Maurice) Bloms, brothers Bishop James, and Charles. He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly (Haronik), son Stephen and his wife Amanda of Frisco, TX, sister Shirley of Trego, WI, and brother Gordon of Minneapolis. Richard brought to all a zealous, positive, enthusiastic and passionate love of life. He was always ready to lend a helping hand demonstrated by his many hours of volunteer work. He took pride in his work as an election judge for the city of Bloomington, as well as his efforts at the Bloomington Crime Prevention's annual book sale. He was especially proud of his military service in the U S Army Reserves. He was active in several German organizations. He enjoyed visiting Germany and exploring his German heritage. He was a longtime member of the Bloomington Businessmen's Association. He loved fishing and generously shared his catch with others. Richard graduated with a degree in sales and marketing and spent his career as an exceptionally successful salesperson who with his enthusiasm and integrity could sell whatever he believed in. He had an infectious laugh, robust personality and a warm and giving heart. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Washburn-McReavy Eden Prairie Chapel, 7625 Mitchell Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Friday, March 20th at Pax Christi Catholic Community, 12100 Pioneer Trail, Eden Prairie, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. www.washburn-mcreavy.com Eden Prairie Chapel 952-975-0400 7625 Mitchell Road, Eden Prairie, MN 55344
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020