|
|
Born August 22, 1924, died June 10, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 AM, June 24, 2019 at St. Anne's Church in Le Sueur. Visitation 4–6 PM, June 23 at Kolden Funeral Home in Le Sueur and 1 hour before the service at the church. Interment with Military Honors at St. Anne's Catholic Cemetery, Le Sueur. A proud WW II Army Air Corp pilot, at 19 he flew B-24 and B-17 bombers. Following his service, he attended college in St. Louis, MO. and while in school, swept Rose Mary Toelle off her feet, graduated and moved with his bride to set up practice in Le Sueur. Richard's passion was bringing health through Chiropractic. He practiced for 66 years, using his training from Logan College of Chiropractic, yet was a life-long learner, seeking techniques and skills to help his patients. He was dedicated to his profession, serving as President of the Minnesota Chiropractic Association and was a member of the Minnesota Board of Examiners. Richard and Rose Mary were only children and decided they wanted the gift of a large family. He is survived by his children, Katherine (Ken) Leben, Bob (Kristie) Scott, Mary (George) Riviere, Steve (Laurie) Scott and Liz (Michael) Sparacino. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife in 2011 and his grandson Scott Leben.
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019