Richard F. "Dick" TSCHIDA
Age 84 Of Forest Lake Loving Husband, Dad, Poppi, Brother passed away in his sleep on October 30, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Rudolph & Dorothy; brother, Glen. Survived by beloved wife of 43 years, Bonnie; children, Terry (Lisa), Jon (Lauren), Kari (Steve) Shak, Kristi (Jay) Karels; grandchildren, Samantha, Nick, Zack, Ally, Henry, Charlotte, Jaeda, Kalea, Rio, Makai, Koa, Sydnee, Rylee; 8 great grandchildren; sisters, Judie (Wayne) Mattson, Mary Feldstein; nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Dick owned and operated Electric Cords Inc. and was very active in local politics. He was also passionate about cars and had the "need for speed" racing snowmobiles and boats. Visitation 4-8 PM Thurs., Nov. 5th with a prayer service and time of sharing beginning at 7 PM at Roberts Family Life Celebration Home, Forest Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Fri., Nov. 6th at The Church of St. Peter, 1250 S. Shore Dr., with visitation from 9:30-10:30 AM at the funeral home. Interment, Calvary Cemetery - Forest Lake. 651-464-4422 RobertsFamilyFH.com





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
NOV
5
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
NOV
6
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Roberts Family Funeral Home
NOV
6
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
The Church of St. Peter
Memories & Condolences
