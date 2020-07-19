1/1
Richard F. "Dick" ZINS
NOTICE OF SERVICE Age 73, of Maplewood, passed away on March 22, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Preceded in death by his parents, William and Lana Zins; daughter, Tammy Zins; brother, Gary Zins; and sister, Patricia "Trish" Wallace. He is survived by his wife, Laurie; stepson, Terrence (Ashley) McPartlin; sisters, Mary Menz, Kathleen (Jon) Fosselman, and Annette (Mark) Adler; along with other family members and friends. Richard was born and raised in North St. Paul, and graduated from North High School-Class of 1965. He was an avid classic car enthusiast, and was a proud member of MSRA, Chevy's Best Car Club, Twin Cities Model A Club, Backroad Boys, and the Wally Wannabee's. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, July 23 at THE CHURCH OF ST. PETER, 2600 N. Margaret St., North St. Paul. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Please no flowers, memorials are preferred to HealthEast Hospice or MSRA Scholarship Fund. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
THE CHURCH OF ST. PETER
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
