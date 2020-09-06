Richard FIELD

Age 82 Left us on September 2, 2020. Dick served in the U.S. Navy before working at American Express for 43 years. He was an avid Vikings football fan. He also loved to golf, go on long road trips, and had riveting adventures at the farm. Preceded in death by parents, Sylvester & Agnes; sisters, Betty & Mary Ellen; and brother, Robert. Survived by interesting wife of 52ish years, Karen; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Locke and Patricia Schloer; godsons, David and John; and many creative nieces, blues-inspired nephews, special neighbors, and dedicated friends. Celebration of life at a later date. Special thanks to the Maplewood first responders and the 4th floor staff at St. Joseph's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to any military charity. 651-631-2727