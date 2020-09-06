1/1
Richard FIELD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 82 Left us on September 2, 2020. Dick served in the U.S. Navy before working at American Express for 43 years. He was an avid Vikings football fan. He also loved to golf, go on long road trips, and had riveting adventures at the farm. Preceded in death by parents, Sylvester & Agnes; sisters, Betty & Mary Ellen; and brother, Robert. Survived by interesting wife of 52ish years, Karen; sisters-in-law, Marjorie Locke and Patricia Schloer; godsons, David and John; and many creative nieces, blues-inspired nephews, special neighbors, and dedicated friends. Celebration of life at a later date. Special thanks to the Maplewood first responders and the 4th floor staff at St. Joseph's Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to any military charity. 651-631-2727





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved