1/1
Richard "Dick" FLAHERTY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beloved Husband, Dad Grandpa & Great Grandpa Passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Preceded in death by grandson Connor. Survived by wife of 63 years, Alice; children Nancy (Chris) Biehn and daughters Megan (Steven & daughter Genevieve), Nicole & Caitlin; Tom (Laura) and children Ryan & Katelyn; Lisa Murphy (Vance Bemlott) and daughter Sammy and Tim (Kelly) and children Joe, Libby & Emma. He was a longtime owner of Flaherty's Arden Bowl, a family business for over 75 years. Dick was in the St. Paul Bowlers Hall of Fame, a Nascar fan and classic car enthusiast. Visitation Monday, November 1st from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Private family Mass and burial at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorial preferred to St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church or Alzheimer's Association. A special thanks to the staff at the Pillars of WBL.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved