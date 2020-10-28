Beloved Husband, Dad Grandpa & Great Grandpa Passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020 at the age of 89 years. Preceded in death by grandson Connor. Survived by wife of 63 years, Alice; children Nancy (Chris) Biehn and daughters Megan (Steven & daughter Genevieve), Nicole & Caitlin; Tom (Laura) and children Ryan & Katelyn; Lisa Murphy (Vance Bemlott) and daughter Sammy and Tim (Kelly) and children Joe, Libby & Emma. He was a longtime owner of Flaherty's Arden Bowl, a family business for over 75 years. Dick was in the St. Paul Bowlers Hall of Fame, a Nascar fan and classic car enthusiast. Visitation Monday, November 1st from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Private family Mass and burial at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorial preferred to St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church or Alzheimer's Association
. A special thanks to the staff at the Pillars of WBL.