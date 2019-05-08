|
|
Age 93 Of Mahtomedi Preceded in death by son, Rick. Survived by loving wife of 69 years, Delrose; daughter, Anne (Paul) Anderson; grandchildren, Cathy (Patrick) Manship, Jacob Bender, and Joel Anderson; great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Miranda; sister, Dorothy Mohwinkel; brother, Art. Visitation Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4-7:00 PM at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, WBL. Private family burial. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on May 8, 2019