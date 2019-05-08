Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honsa Family Funeral Home
2460 East County Road E
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
(651) 429-6172
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard BENDER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard G. BENDER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard G. BENDER Obituary
Age 93 Of Mahtomedi Preceded in death by son, Rick. Survived by loving wife of 69 years, Delrose; daughter, Anne (Paul) Anderson; grandchildren, Cathy (Patrick) Manship, Jacob Bender, and Joel Anderson; great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Miranda; sister, Dorothy Mohwinkel; brother, Art. Visitation Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4-7:00 PM at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, WBL. Private family burial. www.honsafamilyfuneral.com 651-429-6172
Published in Pioneer Press on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Honsa Family Funeral Home
Download Now