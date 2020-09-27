1/1
Richard G. GALLATIN
Age 74 of Lindstrom, MN On September 23, 2020 Preceded in death by parents Glen and Henrietta Gallatin. Survived by wife Linda; sons Richard Jr. (Sherry) and their children Thomas and Brennan, Scott (Shannon) and their children Andrew and Paul, and Patrick; siblings James, Kathy (Phipps), Mike, Bill, and John; and many cousins and in-laws. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. Monday September 28, 2020 at St. Bridget of Sweden Catholic Church, Lindstrom, MN. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at church. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to charity of choice. Grandstrand Funeral Home 651-257-4000 www.grandstrandfh.com




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
