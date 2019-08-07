|
|
Age 87, of Oakdale, MN Passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019. Richard was born on June 4, 1932 in St. Paul. Richard was a foster parent, Navy Seabee, employee of the City of St. Paul and member of St. Paul Bricklayers Local #1 for 71 years. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Marcella (Busta); brother, Eugene; and son, Rick. Survived by his wife of 61 years, Jeanette (Bigaouette), formerly of Belle Plaine; two sons, Terry and Michael (Marsha); many grand children and great grandchildren; and sister, Joan Graham. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10am on Thursday, August 8th at Guardian Angels Catholic Church (8260 4th St. N., Oakdale, MN 55128). Visitation from 4-7 pm on Wednesday, August 7th, at Wulff Funeral Home – Woodbury (2195 Woodlane Dr., Woodbury); and one hour prior to services at the church Thursday. WULFF 651-738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 7, 2019