Richard G. "Dick" HJELM
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 78, of Roseville Passed away peacefully April 22, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Patricia. Survived by son, Erik (Nancy); grandchildren, Blaine (Danielle), Keli, Aren; great grandchildren, Isabelle, Bailey, Peyton, Evan; brothers, Tom (Sandy), Kenneth (Andrea); and nieces & nephew. Dick was an accomplished high school athlete, with football & hockey as his primary sports. Hockey continued to be his passion after graduating from Monroe High School in 1959. He actively participated in senior level programs, winning a number of state championships with the Geiger Hockey Team. He founded, with his wife Pat, Pride Plumbing and Heating in 1986, later incorporated into Pride Mechanical in 1988, and continued this family owned business until he retired in 1997. He continued as a consultant to the engineering firm (Karges-Faulconbridge); primarily focusing on expansion projects at the MSP Airport. His experience and work ethic made him invaluable, retiring in 2018, at the age of 77. He was very proud of his Swedish and Norwegian heritage and was passionate in maintaining a close relationship with extended family abroad. He traveled to both countries, doing research on our long history, and maintaining social and family traditions. He was very active in supporting the Kiwanis organization as a member for 33+ years. He was the key person in providing the maintenance and hygienic support for their State Fair Malt Shop, working long hours in the early morning to ensure that all key equipment was working properly. Private family interment at Roselawn Cemetery. A celebration of Dick's life will be held at a later date with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Kiwanis North Suburban Chapter or Roseville Lutheran Foundation. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved