Age 78, of Roseville Passed away peacefully April 22, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Patricia. Survived by son, Erik (Nancy); grandchildren, Blaine (Danielle), Keli, Aren; great grandchildren, Isabelle, Bailey, Peyton, Evan; brothers, Tom (Sandy), Kenneth (Andrea); and nieces & nephew. Dick was an accomplished high school athlete, with football & hockey as his primary sports. Hockey continued to be his passion after graduating from Monroe High School in 1959. He actively participated in senior level programs, winning a number of state championships with the Geiger Hockey Team. He founded, with his wife Pat, Pride Plumbing and Heating in 1986, later incorporated into Pride Mechanical in 1988, and continued this family owned business until he retired in 1997. He continued as a consultant to the engineering firm (Karges-Faulconbridge); primarily focusing on expansion projects at the MSP Airport. His experience and work ethic made him invaluable, retiring in 2018, at the age of 77. He was very proud of his Swedish and Norwegian heritage and was passionate in maintaining a close relationship with extended family abroad. He traveled to both countries, doing research on our long history, and maintaining social and family traditions. He was very active in supporting the Kiwanis organization as a member for 33+ years. He was the key person in providing the maintenance and hygienic support for their State Fair Malt Shop, working long hours in the early morning to ensure that all key equipment was working properly. Private family interment at Roselawn Cemetery. A celebration of Dick's life will be held at a later date with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Kiwanis North Suburban Chapter or Roseville Lutheran Foundation. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550