Age 92 Formerly of Falcon Heights Passed away on Feb. 16, 2019. He was a former Roseville Area Schools physical education teacher and coach. Preceded in death by wife, Ann Thorp; his parents, Henry and Alice Thorp; and siblings Alice Mattson, Henry, Earl, Bob, Donald, and Willard Thorp. Survived by his son Rick Thorp (Cindy) of Brooklyn Park; daughters Dr. Deborah Thorp (Kathleen Murphy) of Minneapolis and Ann Benesh (Bill) of Nashville. Grandchildren Ricky (Carrie), Kevin (Danielle), and Krissy Thorp; Michael and David Carlson; Mike and Alex Benesh; Wendy Neuert (Sean), Jesse Mattner (Marni), and Lindsay Thibault (Chris); 13 great-grand children; and his brother in-law, Father William Green of Superior, WI. A special thank you to the nursing staff and physicians at Methodist Hospital. Visitation 5-8 pm TOMORROW Wednesday, February 20th at ROSEVILLE MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 2245 Hamline Ave. N. Mass of Christian Burial 10 am Thursday, February 21 at ST. ROSE OF LIMA CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2048 Hamline, Ave. N., Roseville. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Roseville Area Schools Foundation or Park Nicollet Foundation. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 19, 2019