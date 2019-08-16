|
Age 83, of Bayport Passed away peacefully August 14, 2019. Survived by wife, Helen; son, Rick (Renee); and daughter, Chris; 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grand children; brother, Don (Byrdie); nieces, nephews other family and friends. A celebration of Dick's life will be Monday, August 19, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at BETHLEHEM LUTHERAN CHURCH, 490 North 4th Street, Bayport, with visitation beginning at 9:00 A.M. at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or . 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2019