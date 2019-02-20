|
Age 69, of Newport, MN Passed away on February 16th, 2019 He was preceded in death by father, Pablo Castillo. Survived by loving mother, Shirley; son, Richard S; daughter, Renee (Kurt); grandsons, Matthew and Terrance; brother, David; sisters, Barb, Paula, Diana, Maryjo, Lorrie, and Dolores; along with many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service Friday, Feb. 22, 3 P.M. at SIMPLE TRADITIONS BY BRADSHAW, 488 Humboldt Avenue. Visitation one hour prior. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2019