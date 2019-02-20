Home

Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
488 Humboldt Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
(651) 767-9333
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Simple Traditions by Bradshaw
488 Humboldt Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55107
View Map
Richard H. CASTILLO

Richard H. CASTILLO Obituary
Age 69, of Newport, MN Passed away on February 16th, 2019 He was preceded in death by father, Pablo Castillo. Survived by loving mother, Shirley; son, Richard S; daughter, Renee (Kurt); grandsons, Matthew and Terrance; brother, David; sisters, Barb, Paula, Diana, Maryjo, Lorrie, and Dolores; along with many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service Friday, Feb. 22, 3 P.M. at SIMPLE TRADITIONS BY BRADSHAW, 488 Humboldt Avenue. Visitation one hour prior. 651-767-9333
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 20, 2019
