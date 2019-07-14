Pioneer Press Obituaries
Age 89 Preceded in death by wife Betty; brother James and son-in-law Brian. Survived by daughters Deborah and Denise; grand children Kristin (Charles), Lindsay, Alex (Heidi); great-grandchildren Kaliah, Kamari, Grant and Owen; sister-in-law Sharen, and many family and friends. A celebration of Dick's life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at Grace Lutheran Church, 1730 Old Hudson Rd, St. Paul, MN. In lieu of flowers memorials to Grace Lutheran Church are preferred.
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
