Age 89, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion; parents, Everette and Anna; and brother, Lawrence. He is survived by his children, Adele Dolan, Joan (Greg) TaBelle and Mark Dolan; grand children, Lance Dolan, Steven Fishbeck, Ross and Eric TaBelle; and great granddaughter, Janessa TaBelle. After his retirement from 3M, Richard enjoyed spending his time volunteering. He volunteered at the Merrick Community Center, the Senior Federation, Meals on Wheels, and many other various organizations. At one point he was helping out 27 different organizations. He will be greatly missed for his love and generosity. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul. To follow safety guidelines, we ask all guests to wear a face covering. A private family service will be held with interment at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Catholic Charities, https://www.cctwincities.org/donate/