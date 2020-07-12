1/1
Richard H. DOLAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 89, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marion; parents, Everette and Anna; and brother, Lawrence. He is survived by his children, Adele Dolan, Joan (Greg) TaBelle and Mark Dolan; grand children, Lance Dolan, Steven Fishbeck, Ross and Eric TaBelle; and great granddaughter, Janessa TaBelle. After his retirement from 3M, Richard enjoyed spending his time volunteering. He volunteered at the Merrick Community Center, the Senior Federation, Meals on Wheels, and many other various organizations. At one point he was helping out 27 different organizations. He will be greatly missed for his love and generosity. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 from 5 to 7 PM at Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Parkway, St. Paul. To follow safety guidelines, we ask all guests to wear a face covering. A private family service will be held with interment at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Catholic Charities, https://www.cctwincities.org/donate/





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved